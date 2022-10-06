Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ) Have Dropped -5.98% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the recent session, Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ)’s traded shares were 0.96 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.99. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $230.69, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.23% or -$5.26. The 52-week high for the STZ share is $261.52, that puts it down -13.36 from that peak though still a striking 10.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $207.59. The company’s market capitalization is $45.95B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.01 million shares, and the average trade volume was 936.74K shares over the past three months.

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) trade information

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) registered a -2.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.23% in intraday trading to $230.69 this Wednesday, 10/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.62%, and it has moved by -3.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.74%. The short interest in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) is 1.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $273.85, which implies an increase of 15.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $240.00 and $310.00 respectively. As a result, STZ is trading at a discount of -34.38% off the target high and -4.04% off the low.

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Constellation Brands Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) shares have gone up 2.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 9.22% against 0.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 18.10% this quarter and then drop -0.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.51 billion as predicted by 14 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 14 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.44 billion by the end of Nov 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.20%. While earnings are projected to return -102.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.72% per annum.

STZ Dividends

Constellation Brands Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Constellation Brands Inc. is 3.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.36 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ)’s Major holders

Constellation Brands Inc. insiders own 6.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 82.75%, with the float percentage being 88.61%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,563 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 12.34 million shares (or 7.65% of all shares), a total value of $2.86 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.65 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.7 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 4.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $998.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.6 million, or about 2.23% of the stock, which is worth about $833.74 million.