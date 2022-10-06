ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) Received An -7.59% Loss In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

During the last session, ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX)’s traded shares were 2.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.92, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.15% or $0.67. The 52-week high for the CHX share is $28.08, that puts it down -28.1 from that peak though still a striking 24.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.64. The company’s market capitalization is $4.38B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.89 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.73 million shares over the past three months.

ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX) trade information

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) registered a 3.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.15% in intraday trading to $21.92 this Wednesday, 10/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.49%, and it has moved by 2.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -11.26%. The short interest in ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX) is 9.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.89 day(s) to cover.

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ChampionX Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ChampionX Corporation (CHX) shares have gone down -7.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 101.67% against 10.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 120.00% this quarter and then jump 53.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $938.51 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $952.77 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $818.78 million and $822.14 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.60% and then jump by 15.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.60%. While earnings are projected to return 110.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 57.60% per annum.

CHX Dividends

ChampionX Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 25 and October 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for ChampionX Corporation is 0.30, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.37 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX)’s Major holders

ChampionX Corporation insiders own 0.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.29%, with the float percentage being 105.13%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 440 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 23.92 million shares (or 11.97% of all shares), a total value of $524.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.14 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $441.47 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ChampionX Corporation (CHX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 6.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $131.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.99 million, or about 3.00% of the stock, which is worth about $131.31 million.