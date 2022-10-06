Can You Get A Quick Recovery From Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) Given A -838.24% drop From High?

During the recent session, Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP)’s traded shares were 3.77 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.34, reflecting an intraday gain of 23.21% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the KRBP share is $3.19, that puts it down -838.24 from that peak though still a striking 32.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.23. The company’s market capitalization is $4.41M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.63 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.01 million shares over the past three months.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) trade information

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) registered a 23.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 23.21% in intraday trading to $0.34 this Wednesday, 10/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.46%, and it has moved by -34.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.12%. The short interest in Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) is 0.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.74 day(s) to cover.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kiromic BioPharma Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) shares have gone down -68.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -46.26% against 1.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -40.00% this quarter and then jump 25.00% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 16.70% in 2022.

KRBP Dividends

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP)’s Major holders

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. insiders own 17.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.00%, with the float percentage being 3.62%. Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 0.68% of all shares), a total value of $36808.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 78854.0 shares, is of HRT Financial LP’s that is approximately 0.50% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $27125.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kiromic BioPharma Inc. (KRBP) shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2022 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 36662.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.23 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12611.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4285.0, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $1474.0.