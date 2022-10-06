Boom Or Bust: Where Does Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX: SENS) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS)’s traded shares were 1.92 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.91. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.34. The 52-week high for the SENS share is $4.28, that puts it down -219.4 from that peak though still a striking 42.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.77. The company’s market capitalization is $670.91M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.40 million shares over the past three months.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) trade information

The intraday trading to $1.34 this Wednesday, 10/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.60%, and it has moved by -11.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.02%. The short interest in Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) is 66.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 15.25 day(s) to cover.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Senseonics Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) shares have gone down -26.78% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 143.06% against -2.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -150.00% this quarter and then drop -119.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.31 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.88 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.53 million and $4.01 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 22.00% and then jump by 46.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -7.80%. While earnings are projected to return 6.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 32.10% per annum.

SENS Dividends

Senseonics Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS)’s Major holders

Senseonics Holdings Inc. insiders own 8.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 28.47%, with the float percentage being 31.18%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 234 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 30.32 million shares (or 6.51% of all shares), a total value of $40.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.14 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 4.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $31.01 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 12.94 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.94 million, or about 2.14% of the stock, which is worth about $13.32 million.