BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)’s traded shares were 3.6 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.86% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the BBAI share is $16.12, that puts it down -795.56 from that peak though still a striking 33.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.19. The company’s market capitalization is $224.37M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.35 million shares over the past three months.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. BBAI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) trade information

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) registered a 2.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.86% in intraday trading to $1.80 this Wednesday, 10/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 51.26%, and it has moved by 44.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.76%. The short interest in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) is 0.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.89 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.75, which implies an increase of 81.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $12.50 respectively. As a result, BBAI is trading at a discount of -594.44% off the target high and -288.89% off the low.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) shares have gone down -82.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 2.47% against 4.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $39.91 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $39.33 million by the end of Dec 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 31.30% in 2022.

BBAI Dividends

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)’s Major holders

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. insiders own 96.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.61%, with the float percentage being 107.63%. Lynrock Lake LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.68 million shares (or 1.33% of all shares), a total value of $3.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.62 million shares, is of Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.p.’s that is approximately 0.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco-Aerospace & Defense ETF and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. Data provided on Aug 30, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco-Aerospace & Defense ETF owns about 0.52 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.93 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1599.0, or about 0.00% of the stock, which is worth about $2878.0.