As The Stock Falls By -14.42% Year-To-Date, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2022

During the recent session, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s traded shares were 1.27 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.07. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $19.69, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.49% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the SBLK share is $33.99, that puts it down -72.63 from that peak though still a striking 14.42% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.85. The company’s market capitalization is $1.96B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.42 million shares over the past three months.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. SBLK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.75.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) trade information

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) registered a 1.49% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.49% in intraday trading to $19.69 this Wednesday, 10/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.71%, and it has moved by 1.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.55%. The short interest in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) is 3.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.38, which implies an increase of 37.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, SBLK is trading at a discount of -103.15% off the target high and -11.73% off the low.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) shares have gone down -29.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -6.01% against 15.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 38.90% this quarter and then drop -1.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -5.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $331.27 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $375.72 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $304.25 million and $354.84 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.90% and then jump by 5.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.40%. While earnings are projected to return -4.30% in 2022.

SBLK Dividends

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is 6.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 34.02 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s Major holders

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. insiders own 9.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 56.60%, with the float percentage being 62.26%. Oaktree Capital Management Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 235 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 26.02 million shares (or 25.44% of all shares), a total value of $772.58 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.58 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 2.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $76.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) shares are iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF owns about 0.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.34 million, or about 0.34% of the stock, which is worth about $9.67 million.