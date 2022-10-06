AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD): Is It Possible To Be Down -60.88% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD)’s traded shares were 1.03 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.36% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the AMTD share is $12.90, that puts it down -940.32 from that peak though still a striking 18.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.01. The company’s market capitalization is $468.17M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.99 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.29 million shares over the past three months.

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. AMTD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) trade information

AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) registered a -2.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.36% in intraday trading to $1.24 this Wednesday, 10/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.06%, and it has moved by -8.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.62%. The short interest in AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD) is 40790.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $69.90, which implies an increase of 98.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $69.90 and $69.90 respectively. As a result, AMTD is trading at a discount of -5537.1% off the target high and -5537.1% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return 11.60% in 2022.

AMTD Dividends

AMTD IDEA Group is due to release its next quarterly earnings in November. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE:AMTD)’s Major holders

AMTD IDEA Group insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.89%, with the float percentage being 0.89%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.28 million shares (or 0.89% of all shares), a total value of $3.02 million in shares.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund owns about 21946.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25457.0 market value.