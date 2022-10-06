A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX), As It Continued To Rise 12.97% In Year-To-Date

During the recent session, Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s traded shares were 0.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.18. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $25.47, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.99% or $0.74. The 52-week high for the SNDX share is $25.71, that puts it down -0.94 from that peak though still a striking 47.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.27. The company’s market capitalization is $1.44B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 638.38K shares over the past three months.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. SNDX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.64.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) trade information

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) registered a 2.99% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.99% in intraday trading to $25.47 this Wednesday, 10/05/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.86%, and it has moved by 7.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 38.62%. The short interest in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) is 4.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.14, which implies an increase of 18.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $26.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, SNDX is trading at a discount of -37.42% off the target high and -2.08% off the low.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) shares have gone up 26.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -658.33% against 1.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -45.50% this quarter and then drop -67.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -96.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.37 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.5 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $180k and $12.38 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 661.10% and then drop by -87.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.50%. While earnings are projected to return 124.90% in 2022.

SNDX Dividends

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s Major holders

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 5.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.91%, with the float percentage being 108.31%. Avidity Partners Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 208 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.82 million shares (or 8.58% of all shares), a total value of $83.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.8 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.75% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $66.01 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 1.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.59 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $28.03 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.41 million, or about 2.50% of the stock, which is worth about $24.47 million.