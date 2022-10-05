ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE: ZIP): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.79, and it changed around $0.78 or 4.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.01B. ZIP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.90, offering almost -84.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.54% since then. We note from ZipRecruiter Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 777.94K.

ZipRecruiter Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ZIP as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ZipRecruiter Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter.

ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) trade information

Instantly ZIP has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.79 on Tuesday, 10/04/22. The company’s shares are currently down -28.67% year-to-date, but still up 11.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE:ZIP) is 5.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.8 day(s).

ZipRecruiter Inc. (ZIP) estimates and forecasts

ZipRecruiter Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.54 percent over the past six months and at a 1,900.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -29.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -37.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $220.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect ZipRecruiter Inc. to make $202.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -8.00%.

ZIP Dividends

ZipRecruiter Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 15.

ZipRecruiter Inc. (NYSE:ZIP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 32.32% of ZipRecruiter Inc. shares, and 89.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 131.79%. ZipRecruiter Inc. stock is held by 182 institutions, with Institutional Venture Management XIV, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 18.09% of the shares, which is about 15.11 million shares worth $268.8 million.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, with 12.91% or 10.78 million shares worth $191.77 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund and Wasatch Core Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.07 million shares worth $54.61 million, making up 3.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Core Growth Fund held roughly 2.34 million shares worth around $41.55 million, which represents about 2.80% of the total shares outstanding.