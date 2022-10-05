Why UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2022

In today’s recent session, 0.83 million shares of the UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.18, and it changed around -$0.59 or -3.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $56.39B. UBS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.19, offering almost -39.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.92, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 93.94% since then. We note from UBS Group AG’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.72 million.

UBS Group AG stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended UBS as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. UBS Group AG is expected to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) trade information

Instantly UBS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.74% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.81 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.98%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.54% year-to-date, but still up 7.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) is 1.61% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.97 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.78, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UBS is forecast to be at a low of $14.58 and a high of $27.02. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -78.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.

UBS Group AG (UBS) estimates and forecasts

UBS Group AG share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -19.90 percent over the past six months and at a 1.94% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -44.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -19.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.40%, up from the previous year.

1 analysts expect UBS Group AG to make $8.12 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.60%. UBS Group AG earnings are expected to increase by 16.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 11.50% per year for the next five years.

UBS Dividends

UBS Group AG’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.16 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.50. It is important to note, however, that the 3.16% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.06% of UBS Group AG shares, and 58.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.22%. UBS Group AG stock is held by 925 institutions, with Norges Bank Investment Management being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 4.26% of the shares, which is about 164.21 million shares worth $2.93 billion.

Dodge & Cox Inc, with 3.76% or 145.24 million shares worth $2.84 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 83.76 million shares worth $1.36 billion, making up 2.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 41.14 million shares worth around $692.78 million, which represents about 1.07% of the total shares outstanding.