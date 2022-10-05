In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) were traded, and its beta was 0.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.35, and it changed around $0.02 or 6.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.57M. GROM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.94, offering almost -1882.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.57% since then. We note from Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 439.39K.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GROM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Grom Social Enterprises Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) trade information

Instantly GROM has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3821 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.4%. The company’s shares are currently down -80.56% year-to-date, but still up 6.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) is -12.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.63 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 82.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GROM is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -471.43% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -471.43% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (GROM) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Grom Social Enterprises Inc. to make $1.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.70%.

GROM Dividends

Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 18.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.53% of Grom Social Enterprises Inc. shares, and 8.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.53%. Grom Social Enterprises Inc. stock is held by 23 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.48% of the shares, which is about 0.39 million shares worth $0.42 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.04% or 0.18 million shares worth $0.2 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 0.29 million shares worth $0.22 million, making up 4.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $0.14 million, which represents about 2.22% of the total shares outstanding.