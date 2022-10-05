Why Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: CVT) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.0 million shares of the Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CVT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.12, and it changed around $0.72 or 13.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.06B. CVT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.96, offering almost -79.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.08% since then. We note from Cvent Holding Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 526.30K.

Cvent Holding Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended CVT as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cvent Holding Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CVT) trade information

Instantly CVT has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.13 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -25.09% year-to-date, but still up 12.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CVT) is 20.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CVT is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -79.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) estimates and forecasts

Cvent Holding Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.52 percent over the past six months and at a 194.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $153.78 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Cvent Holding Corp. to make $159.68 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

CVT Dividends

Cvent Holding Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 04.

Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CVT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.97% of Cvent Holding Corp. shares, and 94.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.17%. Cvent Holding Corp. stock is held by 72 institutions, with Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 82.64% of the shares, which is about 397.75 million shares worth $2.86 billion.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC, with 2.61% or 12.55 million shares worth $90.25 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 9.66 million shares worth $69.42 million, making up 2.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.76 million shares worth around $8.14 million, which represents about 0.37% of the total shares outstanding.