Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ: UPWK) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.4 million shares of the Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) were traded, and its beta was 1.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.02, and it changed around $0.96 or 6.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.99B. UPWK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $61.90, offering almost -312.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.65% since then. We note from Upwork Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.23 million.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) trade information

Instantly UPWK has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.23 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -56.03% year-to-date, but still up 9.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) is -12.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6 day(s).

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) estimates and forecasts

Upwork Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.31 percent over the past six months and at a -400.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -5.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 80.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $157.41 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Upwork Inc. to make $159.98 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $128.14 million and $136.86 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.20%.

UPWK Dividends

Upwork Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 25 and October 31.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.95% of Upwork Inc. shares, and 80.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.04%. Upwork Inc. stock is held by 335 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.23% of the shares, which is about 10.74 million shares worth $249.61 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.00% or 7.83 million shares worth $181.9 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 3.35 million shares worth $77.85 million, making up 2.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.91 million shares worth around $67.72 million, which represents about 2.23% of the total shares outstanding.