United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ: USEA): Stock Forecast For 2022 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 1.02 million shares of the United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.74, and it changed around -$0.03 or -1.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.09M. USEA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.95, offering almost -414.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.02% since then. We note from United Maritime Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.91 million.

United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA) trade information

Instantly USEA has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8500 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.95%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.00% year-to-date, but still up 0.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA) is 22.54% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.02 day(s).

United Maritime Corporation (USEA) estimates and forecasts

USEA Dividends

United Maritime Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

United Maritime Corporation (NASDAQ:USEA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.00% of United Maritime Corporation shares, and 6.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.91%.