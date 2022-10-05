Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 1.17 million shares of the Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.93, and it changed around $0.03 or 3.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $528.70M. TUYA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.66, offering almost -938.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.86, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.53% since then. We note from Tuya Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 879.82K.

Tuya Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TUYA as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tuya Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) trade information

Instantly TUYA has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0200 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -85.12% year-to-date, but still down -7.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) is -26.77% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.34, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 60.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TUYA is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.70. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -190.32% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -115.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) estimates and forecasts

Tuya Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -73.95 percent over the past six months and at a 31.82% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $63.06 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Tuya Inc. to make $90.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.40%.

Tuya Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -200.00% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -1.30% per year for the next five years.

TUYA Dividends

Tuya Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 21 and November 25.

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.92% of Tuya Inc. shares, and 36.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.33%. Tuya Inc. stock is held by 77 institutions, with Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 1.66% of the shares, which is about 8.29 million shares worth $24.55 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.43% or 7.14 million shares worth $21.15 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 2.84 million shares worth $7.03 million, making up 0.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 2.57 million shares worth around $6.38 million, which represents about 0.52% of the total shares outstanding.