Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In today’s recent session, 2.85 million shares of the Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.85, and it changed around $1.16 or 4.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.12B. TCOM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.27, offering almost -11.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.29, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.13% since then. We note from Trip.com Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.14 million.

Trip.com Group Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 34 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended TCOM as a Hold, whereas 25 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Trip.com Group Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

Instantly TCOM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.04% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 30.08 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.53% year-to-date, but still up 3.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) is 13.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.69 day(s).

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Trip.com Group Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 17.73 percent over the past six months and at a -42.42% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 20.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.10%.

TCOM Dividends

Trip.com Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 13 and December 19.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Trip.com Group Limited shares, and 57.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 57.13%. Trip.com Group Limited stock is held by 510 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.56% of the shares, which is about 35.67 million shares worth $824.71 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 4.71% or 30.22 million shares worth $698.75 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Science & Technology Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 17.13 million shares worth $395.97 million, making up 2.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF held roughly 11.57 million shares worth around $267.45 million, which represents about 1.80% of the total shares outstanding.