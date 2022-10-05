Home  »  Company   »  Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) In 2022: Reward Or S...

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) In 2022: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 16.5 million shares of the Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.43, and it changed around $2.16 or 66.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.20M. TOPS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.00, offering almost -507.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.33% since then. We note from Top Ships Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 514.44K.

Top Ships Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TOPS as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Top Ships Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now.

Sponsored

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) trade information

Instantly TOPS has showed a green trend with a performance of 66.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.46 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.94%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.49% year-to-date, but still up 132.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) is -4.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.94 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $200.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TOPS is forecast to be at a low of $200.00 and a high of $200.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3583.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3583.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 45.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $82 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 45.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -52.96%.

TOPS Dividends

Top Ships Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 28.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.18% of Top Ships Inc. shares, and 0.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.71%. Top Ships Inc. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Cetera Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.26% of the shares, which is about 0.1 million shares worth $0.11 million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.12% or 48311.0 shares worth $50243.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

The former held 40167.0 shares worth $27711.0, making up 0.10% of all outstanding shares.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]