Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) In 2022: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 16.5 million shares of the Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.43, and it changed around $2.16 or 66.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.20M. TOPS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.00, offering almost -507.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.33% since then. We note from Top Ships Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 514.44K.

Top Ships Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TOPS as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Top Ships Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) trade information

Instantly TOPS has showed a green trend with a performance of 66.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.46 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.94%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.49% year-to-date, but still up 132.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) is -4.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.94 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $200.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 97.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TOPS is forecast to be at a low of $200.00 and a high of $200.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3583.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3583.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 45.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $82 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 45.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -52.96%.

TOPS Dividends

Top Ships Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 28.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.18% of Top Ships Inc. shares, and 0.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.71%. Top Ships Inc. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Cetera Advisors LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.26% of the shares, which is about 0.1 million shares worth $0.11 million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.12% or 48311.0 shares worth $50243.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 40167.0 shares worth $27711.0, making up 0.10% of all outstanding shares.