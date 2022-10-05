The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 0.8 million shares of the The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $51.45, and it changed around -$0.64 or -1.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.01B. MOS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $79.28, offering almost -54.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $33.59, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.71% since then. We note from The Mosaic Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.18 million.

The Mosaic Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended MOS as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The Mosaic Company is expected to report earnings per share of $4.03 for the current quarter.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) trade information

Instantly MOS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 52.17 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.38%. The company’s shares are currently up 32.58% year-to-date, but still up 7.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) is -5.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.43 day(s).

The Mosaic Company (MOS) estimates and forecasts

The Mosaic Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.25 percent over the past six months and at a 167.06% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -55.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 244.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 193.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 74.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.65 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect The Mosaic Company to make $6.23 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.8 billion and $3.65 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 101.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 70.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 38.20%. The Mosaic Company earnings are expected to increase by 153.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 8.89% per year for the next five years.

MOS Dividends

The Mosaic Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 31 and November 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.15 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 1.15% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.29% of The Mosaic Company shares, and 91.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.88%. The Mosaic Company stock is held by 1,187 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.49% of the shares, which is about 41.58 million shares worth $2.76 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.15% or 29.52 million shares worth $1.96 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 10.63 million shares worth $706.68 million, making up 2.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 8.1 million shares worth around $538.94 million, which represents about 2.24% of the total shares outstanding.