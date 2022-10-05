The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 1.44 million shares of the The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) have been traded, and its beta is 0.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.96, and it changed around -$0.31 or -1.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.99B. AES at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.78, offering almost -11.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.62, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.4% since then. We note from The AES Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.20 million.

The AES Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended AES as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. The AES Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter.

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) trade information

Instantly AES has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 25.31 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.38%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.99% year-to-date, but still up 13.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) is -3.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.31 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.18, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AES is forecast to be at a low of $23.00 and a high of $32.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -28.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The AES Corporation (AES) estimates and forecasts

The AES Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.40 percent over the past six months and at a 5.92% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 3.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 28.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.54 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect The AES Corporation to make $2.91 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.7 billion and $3.04 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.38%. The AES Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 5.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 8.00% per year for the next five years.

AES Dividends

The AES Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.50 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.63. It is important to note, however, that the 2.50% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.33% of The AES Corporation shares, and 95.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.79%. The AES Corporation stock is held by 867 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 12.55% of the shares, which is about 83.79 million shares worth $2.16 billion.

Capital World Investors, with 9.72% or 64.89 million shares worth $1.67 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fundamental Investors Inc and Income Fund of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 32.15 million shares worth $675.42 million, making up 4.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Income Fund of America Inc held roughly 19.56 million shares worth around $410.91 million, which represents about 2.93% of the total shares outstanding.