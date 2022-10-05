Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS): Would You Buy Today?

In today’s recent session, 0.97 million shares of the Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.23, and it changed around -$0.47 or -1.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.90B. TS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.76, offering almost -23.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.40, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.28% since then. We note from Tenaris S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.09 million.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) trade information

Instantly TS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.64% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 28.80 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.98%. The company’s shares are currently up 37.58% year-to-date, but still up 13.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) is 3.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.27 day(s).

Tenaris S.A. (TS) estimates and forecasts

Tenaris S.A. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.76 percent over the past six months and at a 114.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 66.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 55.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 63.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.65 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Tenaris S.A. to make $2.82 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.41 billion and $1.75 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 88.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 61.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 139.80%. Tenaris S.A. earnings are expected to increase by 273.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 21.70% per year for the next five years.

TS Dividends

Tenaris S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.86 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.82. It is important to note, however, that the 2.86% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Tenaris S.A. shares, and 10.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.58%. Tenaris S.A. stock is held by 212 institutions, with Pendal Group Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.83% of the shares, which is about 22.6 million shares worth $580.63 million.

Westwood Global Investments, LLC, with 1.51% or 8.9 million shares worth $267.51 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc.-Institutional Emerging Markets Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 5.23 million shares worth $134.25 million, making up 0.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc.-Institutional Emerging Markets Portfolio held roughly 2.07 million shares worth around $62.49 million, which represents about 0.35% of the total shares outstanding.