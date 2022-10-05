Stock Performance And Outlook Of Ambev S.A. (NYSE: ABEV)

In the last trading session, 33.03 million shares of the Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) were traded, and its beta was 1.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.10, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $49.91B. ABEV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.32, offering almost -7.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.42, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.94% since then. We note from Ambev S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 36.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 30.68 million.

Ambev S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ABEV as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ambev S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) trade information

Instantly ABEV has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.16 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.9%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.71% year-to-date, but still up 9.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) is 5.80% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 31.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.88 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.59, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ABEV is forecast to be at a low of $2.30 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -61.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 25.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ambev S.A. (ABEV) estimates and forecasts

Ambev S.A. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.49 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.36 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Ambev S.A. to make $3.78 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.20%. Ambev S.A. earnings are expected to increase by 11.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 9.10% per year for the next five years.

ABEV Dividends

Ambev S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.45 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 6.45% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Ambev S.A. shares, and 17.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.69%. Ambev S.A. stock is held by 384 institutions, with First Eagle Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 1.74% of the shares, which is about 274.31 million shares worth $886.03 million.

Harding Loevner LLC, with 1.05% or 165.65 million shares worth $535.05 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Eagle Global Fund and Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 133.22 million shares worth $387.68 million, making up 0.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio held roughly 76.23 million shares worth around $221.84 million, which represents about 0.48% of the total shares outstanding.