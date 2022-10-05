Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.38 million shares of the Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.55, and it changed around $0.16 or 2.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $974.19M. SLDP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.85, offering almost -167.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.21% since then. We note from Solid Power Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 million.

Solid Power Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SLDP as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Solid Power Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) trade information

Instantly SLDP has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.72 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.97%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.50% year-to-date, but still up 0.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) is -12.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 51.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SLDP is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -134.23% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -44.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 144.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $920k in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Solid Power Inc. to make $920k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -11.80%.

SLDP Dividends

Solid Power Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 09.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.16% of Solid Power Inc. shares, and 21.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.46%. Solid Power Inc. stock is held by 168 institutions, with Riverstone Holdings Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.08% of the shares, which is about 8.88 million shares worth $49.26 million.

Spring Creek Capital LLC, with 2.87% or 5.0 million shares worth $27.75 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 2.02 million shares worth $11.18 million, making up 1.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.49 million shares worth around $8.26 million, which represents about 0.85% of the total shares outstanding.