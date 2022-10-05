SmartRent Inc. (NYSE: SMRT) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 1.49 million shares of the SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.48, and it changed around $0.19 or 8.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $507.68M. SMRT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.74, offering almost -494.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.69% since then. We note from SmartRent Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.71 million.

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) trade information

Instantly SMRT has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.58 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.88%. The company’s shares are currently down -74.38% year-to-date, but still up 5.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) is -15.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.2 day(s).

SmartRent Inc. (SMRT) estimates and forecasts

SmartRent Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -54.07 percent over the past six months and at a 50.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 64.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 23.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 52.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $43.75 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect SmartRent Inc. to make $46.02 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $34.91 million and $34.67 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 32.70%.

SMRT Dividends

SmartRent Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 11.

SmartRent Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.83% of SmartRent Inc. shares, and 42.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.69%. SmartRent Inc. stock is held by 133 institutions, with Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 10.99% of the shares, which is about 21.72 million shares worth $53.87 million.

Vulcan Value Partners, LLC, with 8.47% or 16.74 million shares worth $41.52 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Financial Investors Tr-Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 10.23 million shares worth $25.37 million, making up 5.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.87 million shares worth around $7.13 million, which represents about 1.45% of the total shares outstanding.