Shares Of Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TTSH) Could Show A Loss Of -140.64%

In today’s recent session, 1.94 million shares of the Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) have been traded, and its beta is 1.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.74, and it changed around -$0.19 or -4.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $221.73M. TTSH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.19, offering almost -118.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.81% since then. We note from Tile Shop Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 339.50K.

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) trade information

Instantly TTSH has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.83% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.98 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.88% year-to-date, but still up 5.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) is 1.55% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.69 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 58.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TTSH is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -140.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -140.64% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $98.42 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Tile Shop Holdings Inc. to make $93.79 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.10%. Tile Shop Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 456.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

TTSH Dividends

Tile Shop Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 07.

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.19% of Tile Shop Holdings Inc. shares, and 41.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 60.84%. Tile Shop Holdings Inc. stock is held by 114 institutions, with Kanen Wealth Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.85% of the shares, which is about 5.11 million shares worth $19.15 million.

Cannell Capital LLC, with 4.26% or 2.21 million shares worth $8.28 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.05 million shares worth $3.92 million, making up 2.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.54 million shares worth around $2.04 million, which represents about 1.05% of the total shares outstanding.