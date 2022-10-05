Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) Stock Forecast: By 2022, Bulls Expect $11.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.56 million shares of the Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) were traded, and its beta was 2.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.81, and it changed around $0.39 or 7.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $957.60M. SVC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.23, offering almost -110.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.97% since then. We note from Service Properties Trust’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.16 million.

Service Properties Trust stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SVC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Service Properties Trust is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.33 for the current quarter.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) trade information

Instantly SVC has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.81 on Tuesday, 10/04/22. The company’s shares are currently down -33.90% year-to-date, but still up 11.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) is -14.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.58, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SVC is forecast to be at a low of $6.75 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -89.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Service Properties Trust (SVC) estimates and forecasts

Service Properties Trust share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -34.87 percent over the past six months and at a 297.06% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 40.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 44.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $490.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Service Properties Trust to make $467.23 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 30.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -35.40%. Service Properties Trust earnings are expected to increase by -74.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

SVC Dividends

Service Properties Trust’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.69 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 0.69% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.34% of Service Properties Trust shares, and 82.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.67%. Service Properties Trust stock is held by 350 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 19.60% of the shares, which is about 32.36 million shares worth $285.72 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 15.64% or 25.82 million shares worth $227.99 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 11.48 million shares worth $60.03 million, making up 6.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held roughly 7.94 million shares worth around $64.44 million, which represents about 4.81% of the total shares outstanding.