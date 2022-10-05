Risk-Takers Will Like Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE: WPM).

In today’s recent session, 0.94 million shares of the Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.76, and it changed around -$1.04 or -2.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.52B. WPM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.90, offering almost -53.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.62, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.23% since then. We note from Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.84 million.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended WPM as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) trade information

Instantly WPM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.99% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 35.29 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.34%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.94% year-to-date, but still up 17.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) is 11.72% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.66, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WPM is forecast to be at a low of $36.91 and a high of $62.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -83.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -9.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) estimates and forecasts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -28.67 percent over the past six months and at a -1.53% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -2.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $299.19 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. to make $282.93 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.90%. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 48.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

WPM Dividends

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 03. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.72 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 1.72% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.40% of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. shares, and 65.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.57%. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stock is held by 868 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 4.56% of the shares, which is about 20.59 million shares worth $979.81 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation, with 4.28% or 19.31 million shares worth $918.86 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and American Balanced Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 16.11 million shares worth $580.33 million, making up 3.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Balanced Fund held roughly 11.43 million shares worth around $411.71 million, which represents about 2.53% of the total shares outstanding.