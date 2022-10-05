Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) In 2022: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.5 million shares of the Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were traded, and its beta was 1.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.96, and it changed around $1.88 or 10.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.51B. RCII currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $58.79, offering almost -194.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.73% since then. We note from Rent-A-Center Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 710.55K.

Rent-A-Center Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended RCII as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Rent-A-Center Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.01 for the current quarter.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) trade information

Instantly RCII has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.69 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.45% year-to-date, but still down -11.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) is -21.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.14, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RCII is forecast to be at a low of $26.00 and a high of $44.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -120.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -30.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (RCII) estimates and forecasts

Rent-A-Center Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.83 percent over the past six months and at a -29.26% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -38.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -13.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.06 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Rent-A-Center Inc. to make $1.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.19 billion and $1.18 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -11.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -6.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.70%. Rent-A-Center Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -45.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 30.50% per year for the next five years.

RCII Dividends

Rent-A-Center Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.81 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.36. It is important to note, however, that the 6.81% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.40% of Rent-A-Center Inc. shares, and 89.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.86%. Rent-A-Center Inc. stock is held by 315 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 16.13% of the shares, which is about 9.54 million shares worth $240.31 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.19% or 6.62 million shares worth $166.74 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.82 million shares worth $74.36 million, making up 6.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund held roughly 2.1 million shares worth around $50.54 million, which represents about 3.54% of the total shares outstanding.