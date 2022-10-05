ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL): Stock Forecast For 2022 Still Looks Weak With A -105.13% Decline

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) were traded, and its beta was 2.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.85, and it changed around $0.71 or 13.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $389.67M. SOL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.72, offering almost -66.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.85% since then. We note from ReneSola Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 700.27K.

ReneSola Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SOL as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ReneSola Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) trade information

Instantly SOL has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.87 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.34%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.85% year-to-date, but still up 12.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) is 14.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SOL is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -105.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -36.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ReneSola Ltd (SOL) estimates and forecasts

ReneSola Ltd share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.40 percent over the past six months and at a -52.38% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $22.56 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect ReneSola Ltd to make $72.66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $15.54 million and $22.82 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 45.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 218.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 83.70%. ReneSola Ltd earnings are expected to increase by 76.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

SOL Dividends

ReneSola Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 05 and December 09.

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of ReneSola Ltd shares, and 42.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.71%. ReneSola Ltd stock is held by 84 institutions, with Shah Capital Management being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 18.99% of the shares, which is about 12.75 million shares worth $74.58 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 9.60% or 6.44 million shares worth $37.69 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 3.17 million shares worth $18.53 million, making up 4.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held roughly 2.76 million shares worth around $16.17 million, which represents about 4.12% of the total shares outstanding.