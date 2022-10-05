Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In today’s recent session, 0.82 million shares of the Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) have been traded, and its beta is 0.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $58.63, and it changed around -$1.64 or -2.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $37.06B. O at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $75.40, offering almost -28.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $57.61, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 1.74% since then. We note from Realty Income Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.84 million.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) trade information

Instantly O has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.72% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 61.08 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.01%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.81% year-to-date, but still up 1.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) is -10.96% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $75.62, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that O is forecast to be at a low of $68.00 and a high of $84.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -43.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Realty Income Corporation (O) estimates and forecasts

Realty Income Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.60 percent over the past six months and at a 9.19% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 15.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 56.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $809.54 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Realty Income Corporation to make $825.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.10%. Realty Income Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -24.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 14.10% per year for the next five years.

O Dividends

Realty Income Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 31 and November 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.94 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.98. It is important to note, however, that the 4.94% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.13% of Realty Income Corporation shares, and 78.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.06%. Realty Income Corporation stock is held by 1,432 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 15.43% of the shares, which is about 92.84 million shares worth $6.43 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.87% or 53.38 million shares worth $3.7 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 27.16 million shares worth $1.88 billion, making up 4.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 17.08 million shares worth around $1.18 billion, which represents about 2.84% of the total shares outstanding.