QSI Stock Forecast 2022: Quantum-Si incorporated Remains Weak With A Upside Of 32.11%

In the last trading session, 1.94 million shares of the Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.27, and it changed around $0.51 or 18.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $452.44M. QSI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.10, offering almost -178.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.11% since then. We note from Quantum-Si incorporated’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 520.45K.

Quantum-Si incorporated stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended QSI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Quantum-Si incorporated is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.33 for the current quarter.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) trade information

Instantly QSI has showed a green trend with a performance of 18.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.61 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.45% year-to-date, but still up 23.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) is 6.86% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.83 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QSI is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -114.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -114.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts expect Quantum-Si incorporated to make $1.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

QSI Dividends

Quantum-Si incorporated’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 14.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.61% of Quantum-Si incorporated shares, and 37.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.94%. Quantum-Si incorporated stock is held by 121 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 11.65% of the shares, which is about 13.87 million shares worth $32.18 million.

Glenview Capital Management, Llc, with 4.85% or 5.78 million shares worth $27.04 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 11.55 million shares worth $26.79 million, making up 9.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.34 million shares worth around $10.95 million, which represents about 1.97% of the total shares outstanding.