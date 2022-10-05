Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PTGX): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) were traded, and its beta was 2.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.83, and it changed around $0.25 or 2.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $424.10M. PTGX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.11, offering almost -331.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.74% since then. We note from Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 956.47K.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) trade information

Instantly PTGX has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.08 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -74.18% year-to-date, but still up 4.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) is -0.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.76 day(s).

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (PTGX) estimates and forecasts

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -64.55 percent over the past six months and at a -13.65% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -24.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $180k in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. to make $4.18 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -51.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.00%.

PTGX Dividends

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 07.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.45% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 110.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 112.27%. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 209 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 13.81% of the shares, which is about 6.78 million shares worth $59.83 million.

RTW Investments LP, with 9.77% or 4.79 million shares worth $42.34 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 5.65 million shares worth $49.9 million, making up 11.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.26 million shares worth around $11.08 million, which represents about 2.56% of the total shares outstanding.