Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ: PAA): Stock Forecast For 2022 Sees A An Incline Of 11.19%

In today’s recent session, 1.59 million shares of the Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.26, and it changed around -$0.07 or -0.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.92B. PAA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.57, offering almost -11.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.64, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.27% since then. We note from Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.94 million.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) trade information

Instantly PAA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.37 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.97%. The company’s shares are currently up 21.31% year-to-date, but still up 10.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) is -4.31% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 24.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.22 day(s).

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) estimates and forecasts

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.09 percent over the past six months and at a 15.79% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.28 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline L.P. to make $13.91 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 111.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.00%. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. earnings are expected to increase by 114.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 14.52% per year for the next five years.

PAA Dividends

Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.68 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.87. It is important to note, however, that the 7.68% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.08% of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares, and 44.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.35%. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock is held by 379 institutions, with Alps Advisors Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 8.01% of the shares, which is about 58.38 million shares worth $628.16 million.

Blackstone Inc, with 3.44% or 25.07 million shares worth $269.76 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 58.89 million shares worth $670.7 million, making up 8.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund held roughly 8.63 million shares worth around $98.33 million, which represents about 1.19% of the total shares outstanding.