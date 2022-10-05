Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE: PRM) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 12.44 million shares of the Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.10, and it changed around $0.24 or 3.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.33B. PRM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.14, offering almost -86.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.46% since then. We note from Perimeter Solutions SA’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.09 million.

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM) trade information

Instantly PRM has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.45 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -41.68% year-to-date, but still up 1.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM) is -12.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.35 day(s).

Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) estimates and forecasts

PRM Dividends

Perimeter Solutions SA’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 05.

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE:PRM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.34% of Perimeter Solutions SA shares, and 94.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.82%. Perimeter Solutions SA stock is held by 94 institutions, with Windacre Partnership LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 12.25% of the shares, which is about 20.0 million shares worth $242.2 million.

Select Equity Group, Inc., with 8.56% or 13.97 million shares worth $169.2 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Principal Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 13.24 million shares worth $160.32 million, making up 8.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Principal Mid Cap Fund held roughly 7.58 million shares worth around $77.05 million, which represents about 4.65% of the total shares outstanding.