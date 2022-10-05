Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OIG) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 1.38 million shares of the Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG) were traded, and its beta was 1.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.50, and it changed around $0.04 or 8.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $57.46M. OIG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.11, offering almost -522.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.0% since then. We note from Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 million.

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended OIG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG) trade information

Instantly OIG has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5480 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -77.17% year-to-date, but still down -1.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG) is -27.12% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OIG is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -700.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -700.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (OIG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.70%. Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 15.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

OIG Dividends

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 14 and November 18.

Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.64% of Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. shares, and 18.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.35%. Orbital Infrastructure Group Inc. stock is held by 64 institutions, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 3.64% of the shares, which is about 3.16 million shares worth $5.82 million.

Henssler (G.W.) & Associates, Ltd., with 3.34% or 2.9 million shares worth $5.34 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.38 million shares worth $2.53 million, making up 1.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.83 million shares worth around $1.53 million, which represents about 0.96% of the total shares outstanding.