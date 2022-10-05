Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 2.02 million shares of the Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.09, and it changed around $0.45 or 5.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.31B. OLO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.76, offering almost -304.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.5% since then. We note from Olo Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.65 million.

Olo Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended OLO as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Olo Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) trade information

Instantly OLO has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.35 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -61.12% year-to-date, but still up 3.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) is 6.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.88 day(s).

Olo Inc. (OLO) estimates and forecasts

Olo Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -42.17 percent over the past six months and at a -66.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -66.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 30.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $45.82 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Olo Inc. to make $51.12 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 34.10%.

OLO Dividends

Olo Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.53% of Olo Inc. shares, and 91.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.57%. Olo Inc. stock is held by 200 institutions, with Raine Capital Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 71.15% of the shares, which is about 64.85 million shares worth $859.27 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 10.53% or 9.6 million shares worth $127.2 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 4.63 million shares worth $61.32 million, making up 5.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 3.87 million shares worth around $51.29 million, which represents about 4.25% of the total shares outstanding.