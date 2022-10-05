Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) Shares Are Heading Higher

In the last trading session, 1.39 million shares of the Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) were traded, and its beta was 2.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.44, and it changed around $0.45 or 5.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $963.07M. OII currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.20, offering almost -92.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.2% since then. We note from Oceaneering International Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 million.

Oceaneering International Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended OII as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Oceaneering International Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) trade information

Instantly OII has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.52 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.84%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.53% year-to-date, but still up 22.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII) is 0.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OII is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -69.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) estimates and forecasts

Oceaneering International Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.25 percent over the past six months and at a 29.41% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 2,000.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 240.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $544.65 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Oceaneering International Inc. to make $537.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $485.42 million and $466.71 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -31.80%.

OII Dividends

Oceaneering International Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 25 and October 31.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE:OII)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.08% of Oceaneering International Inc. shares, and 92.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.00%. Oceaneering International Inc. stock is held by 299 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 18.67% of the shares, which is about 18.72 million shares worth $283.83 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.36% or 11.39 million shares worth $172.69 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 7.13 million shares worth $76.11 million, making up 7.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF held roughly 4.83 million shares worth around $51.59 million, which represents about 4.82% of the total shares outstanding.