Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) In 2022: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.15 million shares of the Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG) were traded, and its beta was 2.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.35, and it changed around $1.8 or 6.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.44B. NOG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.10, offering almost -24.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.15% since then. We note from Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 885.93K.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended NOG as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Northern Oil and Gas Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.7 for the current quarter.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG) trade information

Instantly NOG has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.80 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.42%. The company’s shares are currently up 52.33% year-to-date, but still up 23.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG) is -0.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.96 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $46.82, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NOG is forecast to be at a low of $30.00 and a high of $66.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -110.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) estimates and forecasts

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.48 percent over the past six months and at a 104.58% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 34.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 84.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 119.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 232.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $391.09 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas Inc. to make $411.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 102.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 69.20%. Northern Oil and Gas Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 99.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 36.30% per year for the next five years.

NOG Dividends

Northern Oil and Gas Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 03 and November 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.19 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 3.19% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:NOG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.03% of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. shares, and 77.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.81%. Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stock is held by 312 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 7.83% of the shares, which is about 6.05 million shares worth $170.66 million.

FMR, LLC, with 5.85% or 4.53 million shares worth $127.62 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 6.05 million shares worth $170.66 million, making up 7.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF held roughly 2.24 million shares worth around $56.65 million, which represents about 2.90% of the total shares outstanding.