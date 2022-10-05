nCino Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.27, and it changed around $1.76 or 5.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.11B. NCNO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $77.36, offering almost -113.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 34.0% since then. We note from nCino Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 728.12K.

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) trade information

Instantly NCNO has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 37.25 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.89% year-to-date, but still up 6.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) is 12.78% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.45 day(s).

nCino Inc. (NCNO) estimates and forecasts

nCino Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -22.53 percent over the past six months and at a 15.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -300.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -75.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 46.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $97.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect nCino Inc. to make $101.84 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022.

nCino Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -10.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 40.10% per year for the next five years.

NCNO Dividends

nCino Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around September 05 and September 09.

nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.50% of nCino Inc. shares, and 92.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.68%. nCino Inc. stock is held by 276 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.14% of the shares, which is about 10.07 million shares worth $412.8 million.

HMI Capital Management, LP, with 6.93% or 7.64 million shares worth $312.91 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 4.58 million shares worth $187.53 million, making up 4.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd held roughly 2.23 million shares worth around $91.43 million, which represents about 2.02% of the total shares outstanding.