Montauk Renewables Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Montauk Renewables Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.89, and it changed around -$2.14 or -11.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.30B. MNTK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.78, offering almost -30.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.75% since then. We note from Montauk Renewables Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 405.45K.

Montauk Renewables Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MNTK as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Montauk Renewables Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter.

Montauk Renewables Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) trade information

Instantly MNTK has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.35 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.88%. The company’s shares are currently up 55.02% year-to-date, but still down -12.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Montauk Renewables Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) is -8.10% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.9 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.75, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -24.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MNTK is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $17.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -10.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 49.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Montauk Renewables Inc. (MNTK) estimates and forecasts

Montauk Renewables Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 41.88 percent over the past six months and at a 4,100.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 533.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 83.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 36.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $50.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Montauk Renewables Inc. to make $59.8 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

MNTK Dividends

Montauk Renewables Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 14 and November 18.

Montauk Renewables Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 71.60% of Montauk Renewables Inc. shares, and 14.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.07%. Montauk Renewables Inc. stock is held by 93 institutions, with Baader Bank Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 3.53% of the shares, which is about 5.07 million shares worth $56.83 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 1.87% or 2.69 million shares worth $30.15 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.76 million shares worth $19.77 million, making up 1.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.45 million shares worth around $14.57 million, which represents about 1.01% of the total shares outstanding.