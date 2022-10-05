Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 8.65 million shares of the Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) were traded, and its beta was 1.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $19.64, and it changed around $0.56 or 2.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.87B. MAT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.99, offering almost -37.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 8.66% since then. We note from Mattel Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.76 million.

Mattel Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended MAT as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Mattel Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) trade information

Instantly MAT has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.14 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.48%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.91% year-to-date, but still up 1.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) is -11.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.72 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 37.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MAT is forecast to be at a low of $24.00 and a high of $45.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -129.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -22.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) estimates and forecasts

Mattel Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.72 percent over the past six months and at a 13.08% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -9.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -11.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -7.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.78 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Mattel Inc. to make $1.82 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.76 billion and $1.79 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.70%. Mattel Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 614.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 17.50% per year for the next five years.

MAT Dividends

Mattel Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 19 and October 24.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.49% of Mattel Inc. shares, and 101.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.60%. Mattel Inc. stock is held by 496 institutions, with Primecap Management Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 12.69% of the shares, which is about 44.82 million shares worth $880.28 million.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc., with 10.12% or 35.73 million shares worth $701.79 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 27.36 million shares worth $537.3 million, making up 7.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held roughly 22.04 million shares worth around $432.9 million, which represents about 6.24% of the total shares outstanding.