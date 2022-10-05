Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 1.26 million shares of the Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) were traded, and its beta was 2.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.02, and it changed around $1.78 or 9.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.25B. LSPD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $102.34, offering almost -411.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.93% since then. We note from Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.07 million.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) trade information

Instantly LSPD has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.28 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.48% year-to-date, but still up 16.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) is 12.73% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.4 day(s).

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) estimates and forecasts

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -38.85 percent over the past six months and at a 18.92% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -140.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 36.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $168.35 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Lightspeed Commerce Inc. to make $183.68 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.20%.

LSPD Dividends

Lightspeed Commerce Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 07.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.60% of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. shares, and 61.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.71%. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. stock is held by 305 institutions, with Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 16.26% of the shares, which is about 24.29 million shares worth $740.0 million.

FIL LTD, with 4.01% or 5.98 million shares worth $182.31 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Europacific Growth Fund and New Perspective Fund Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.85 million shares worth $63.65 million, making up 1.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New Perspective Fund Inc held roughly 1.83 million shares worth around $40.89 million, which represents about 1.23% of the total shares outstanding.