Let’s Talk About How Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ: VEV) Stock Is Doing.

In today’s recent session, 15.56 million shares of the Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.13, and it changed around $0.06 or 6.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $42.54M. VEV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.86, offering almost -418.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.96, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.04% since then. We note from Vicinity Motor Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 93330.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 47.32K.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) trade information

Instantly VEV has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.07% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4900 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.16%. The company’s shares are currently down -69.43% year-to-date, but still up 7.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV) is -11.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 52320.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.99 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 62.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VEV is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -165.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -165.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

VEV Dividends

Vicinity Motor Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 10 and November 14.

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.82% of Vicinity Motor Corp. shares, and 1.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.98%. Vicinity Motor Corp. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Perkins Capital Management, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.33% of the shares, which is about 0.13 million shares worth $0.32 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 0.29% or 0.11 million shares worth $0.27 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.