Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In today’s recent session, 1.42 million shares of the Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) have been traded, and its beta is 0.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $81.24, and it changed around $2.39 or 3.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.43B. LW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $83.29, offering almost -2.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $49.71, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.81% since then. We note from Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.42 million.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended LW as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.5 for the current quarter.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) trade information

Instantly LW has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 83.64 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.87%. The company’s shares are currently up 24.41% year-to-date, but still up 2.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) is 0.79% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $87.29, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LW is forecast to be at a low of $72.00 and a high of $98.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -20.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 11.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) estimates and forecasts

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 29.92 percent over the past six months and at a 34.13% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 150.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.12 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. to make $1.13 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.10%. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -36.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 26.05% per year for the next five years.

LW Dividends

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 05. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.24 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.98. It is important to note, however, that the 1.24% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.70% of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. shares, and 89.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.90%. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stock is held by 736 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 11.14% of the shares, which is about 16.09 million shares worth $963.65 million.

Apg Asset Management N.V., with 6.98% or 10.08 million shares worth $604.03 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 4.2 million shares worth $251.84 million, making up 2.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 3.18 million shares worth around $190.36 million, which represents about 2.20% of the total shares outstanding.