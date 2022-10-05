Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 1.22 million shares of the Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) were traded, and its beta was 0.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.51, and it changed around -$0.29 or -3.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $582.42M. KZR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.55, offering almost -117.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.47% since then. We note from Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 987.98K.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended KZR as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.27 for the current quarter.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) trade information

Instantly KZR has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.00 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -49.10% year-to-date, but still up 1.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) is -13.60% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 54.61% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KZR is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $21.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -146.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -99.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) estimates and forecasts

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -50.32 percent over the past six months and at a -2.88% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -8.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -7.10% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.10%.

KZR Dividends

Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.66% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares, and 79.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 104.41%. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. stock is held by 172 institutions, with Bellevue Group AG being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 7.73% of the shares, which is about 4.67 million shares worth $77.58 million.

Avidity Partners Management, LP, with 5.82% or 3.52 million shares worth $58.47 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.41 million shares worth $23.38 million, making up 2.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.04 million shares worth around $8.64 million, which represents about 1.73% of the total shares outstanding.