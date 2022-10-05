KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 14.41 million shares of the KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.00, and it changed around $0.88 or 5.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.43B. BEKE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.98, offering almost -44.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 59.39% since then. We note from KE Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.93 million.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

Instantly BEKE has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.32 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -10.54% year-to-date, but still up 8.50% over the last five days. On the other hand, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) is 9.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 30.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $150.57, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BEKE is forecast to be at a low of $102.76 and a high of $205.97. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1044.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -470.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

KE Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 9.56 percent over the past six months and at a -36.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -10.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -204.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 200.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -21.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.57 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect KE Holdings Inc. to make $3.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -56.30%.

KE Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -146.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.19% per year for the next five years.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.10% of KE Holdings Inc. shares, and 36.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.03%. KE Holdings Inc. stock is held by 382 institutions, with SB Global Advisers Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 3.07% of the shares, which is about 37.18 million shares worth $459.89 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 2.10% or 25.51 million shares worth $315.51 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Discovery Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 15.52 million shares worth $192.01 million, making up 1.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Discovery Stock Fund held roughly 5.16 million shares worth around $73.11 million, which represents about 0.43% of the total shares outstanding.