JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) Share Price Might Move Down By -55.53%

In the last trading session, 15.4 million shares of the JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) were traded, and its beta was 1.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.19, and it changed around $0.55 or 8.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.34B. JBLU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.65, offering almost -131.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.74% since then. We note from JetBlue Airways Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.33 million.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) trade information

Instantly JBLU has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.24 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.69%. The company’s shares are currently down -49.51% year-to-date, but still up 6.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) is -5.77% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.2 day(s).

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) estimates and forecasts

JetBlue Airways Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -51.02 percent over the past six months and at a 64.54% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 83.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 166.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 50.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.46 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect JetBlue Airways Corporation to make $2.48 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.5 billion and $1.93 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 64.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 28.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.80%.

JBLU Dividends

JetBlue Airways Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 24 and October 28.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.57% of JetBlue Airways Corporation shares, and 78.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.43%. JetBlue Airways Corporation stock is held by 489 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 12.03% of the shares, which is about 38.58 million shares worth $576.7 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.13% or 29.28 million shares worth $437.67 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 9.26 million shares worth $77.51 million, making up 2.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 9.2 million shares worth around $137.59 million, which represents about 2.87% of the total shares outstanding.