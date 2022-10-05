It’s Easy To Bet On The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 1.27 million shares of the The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.14, and it changed around $0.07 or 2.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $594.53M. LEV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.77, offering almost -370.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.19% since then. We note from The Lion Electric Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 932.64K.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) trade information

Instantly LEV has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.20 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.88%. The company’s shares are currently down -68.41% year-to-date, but still up 5.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) is -18.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.25 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.97 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.06, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LEV is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -314.01% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Lion Electric Company (LEV) estimates and forecasts

The Lion Electric Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -62.53 percent over the past six months and at a 92.59% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.70%.

LEV Dividends

The Lion Electric Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 14.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 56.68% of The Lion Electric Company shares, and 7.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.21%. The Lion Electric Company stock is held by 118 institutions, with Power Corp of Canada being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 35.42% of the shares, which is about 67.3 million shares worth $565.33 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 1.25% or 2.37 million shares worth $19.95 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.98 million shares worth $12.55 million, making up 1.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund held roughly 1.25 million shares worth around $5.24 million, which represents about 0.66% of the total shares outstanding.