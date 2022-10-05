Is MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In today’s recent session, 0.75 million shares of the MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.44, and it changed around -$0.4 or -2.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.28B. MTG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.84, offering almost -25.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.38, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.33% since then. We note from MGIC Investment Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.55 million.

MGIC Investment Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended MTG as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. MGIC Investment Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.5 for the current quarter.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) trade information

Instantly MTG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.85% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.93 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.02% year-to-date, but still up 7.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) is -1.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.36 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MTG is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $23.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -71.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -26.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) estimates and forecasts

MGIC Investment Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.52 percent over the past six months and at a 32.98% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 13.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $293.05 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect MGIC Investment Corporation to make $294.81 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.60%. MGIC Investment Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 43.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.26% per year for the next five years.

MTG Dividends

MGIC Investment Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.89 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 2.89% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.57% of MGIC Investment Corporation shares, and 97.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.97%. MGIC Investment Corporation stock is held by 478 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 10.67% of the shares, which is about 33.03 million shares worth $447.5 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.00% or 27.87 million shares worth $377.67 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 9.07 million shares worth $122.93 million, making up 2.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 8.94 million shares worth around $112.6 million, which represents about 2.89% of the total shares outstanding.