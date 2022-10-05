Is Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE: CZOO) Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the last trading session, 1.19 million shares of the Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.44, and it changed around $0.02 or 3.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $346.54M. CZOO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.13, offering almost -2202.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.41, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.82% since then. We note from Cazoo Group Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.18 million.

Cazoo Group Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended CZOO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cazoo Group Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) trade information

Instantly CZOO has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5400 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -92.76% year-to-date, but still down -15.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) is -29.60% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.15, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 61.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CZOO is forecast to be at a low of $0.82 and a high of $2.12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -381.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -86.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) estimates and forecasts

Cazoo Group Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -86.05 percent over the past six months and at a 13.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 106.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $350.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Cazoo Group Ltd to make $398.38 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022.

CZOO Dividends

Cazoo Group Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 02.

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.93% of Cazoo Group Ltd shares, and 40.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.88%. Cazoo Group Ltd stock is held by 131 institutions, with D1 Capital Partners, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 4.84% of the shares, which is about 36.83 million shares worth $101.64 million.

General Catalyst Group Management, LLC, with 4.52% or 34.43 million shares worth $95.02 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Contrafund Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 13.96 million shares worth $18.84 million, making up 1.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Contrafund Inc held roughly 7.17 million shares worth around $9.68 million, which represents about 0.94% of the total shares outstanding.