Is BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) Worth Your Money In 2022?

In today’s recent session, 0.72 million shares of the BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.60, and it changed around -$0.07 or -2.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.99B. BRFS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.01, offering almost -92.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.30, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.54% since then. We note from BRF S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.35 million.

BRF S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended BRFS as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BRF S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) trade information

Instantly BRFS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.75 on Tuesday, 10/04/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.45%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.72% year-to-date, but still up 6.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) is -12.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.43 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.05, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 35.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BRFS is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $5.92. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -127.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) estimates and forecasts

BRF S.A. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -34.07 percent over the past six months and at a -472.73% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 150.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -66.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.59 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect BRF S.A. to make $2.85 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.37 billion and $2.46 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.20%. BRF S.A. earnings are expected to increase by -63.90% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -0.10% per year for the next five years.

BRFS Dividends

BRF S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in November.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.06% of BRF S.A. shares, and 6.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.70%. BRF S.A. stock is held by 134 institutions, with Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.25% of the shares, which is about 24.34 million shares worth $63.29 million.

Macquarie Group Limited, with 0.86% or 9.33 million shares worth $24.27 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 9.96 million shares worth $25.89 million, making up 0.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd held roughly 6.85 million shares worth around $17.81 million, which represents about 0.63% of the total shares outstanding.